Henry Ford Allegiance Health changes its name

Henry Ford Allegiance Health will now be known as Henry Ford Jackson.

According to Regional Marketing Director Pete May, it was done to better align itself with the rest of the health system.

In March, hospital administrators from the Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System made the decision to drop the name “system” from the title.

“I know that may not seem significant to a lot of folks but dropping the name system is important because it felt bureaucratic,” he said. “It felt like there were barriers in the way of our patients accessing what’s most important which is the care they receive.”

Originally known as W.A. Foote Memorial Hospital the organization underwent a change in 2008 to become known as Allegiance Health and then partnered with Henry Ford Health in 2016 becoming Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

“The Allegiance name has served us well for the last 14 years,” May said. “The Foote Health System was the family name of Ida and W.A. Foote, who donated land to begin the hospital more than 100 years ago. After close to a century of using that name, it felt like it was time for a new identity. Really, the challenge became around the name itself where foot is a body part so if you’re going to the Foote Cancer Center that can be confusing for patients. We really made that change just for simplicity and to make it easier for our patients to navigate us.”

May said it’s going to be take a little bit of time for the names to catch up on the internet and other place you might look for it.

“We’re working on that actively but you’re going to see whether you look on Google or on the website those names are going to start to gradually change and they won’t be significant changes. You’ll still see some of the familiar geo-locators that you’re used to like Jackson, or North Street or East Michigan Avenue so it shouldn’t be disruptive.”

Henry Ford Jackson has around 4,000 employees in Jackson.

With the name change it will join the other parent company location-based names such as Henry Ford Wyandotte, Henry Ford Macomb and Henry Ford West Bloomfield.

