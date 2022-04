The Yankees’ farm system has been built to be strong up the middle over the last several years. Few of the Yankees top picks or international free agents (IFA) have been players on the corners of the infield, leading to the lack of depth at the first base position at times. Heading into last year, first base was considered one of the weakest positions in the system. Then just a year later with a pair of position changes and a trade, the Yankees have a trio of interesting prospects who each possess the potential set of traits that could have them developing into legitimate prospects.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO