BAY POINT (CBS SF) — Two grass fires were burning Tuesday afternoon in Bay Point and one person was in custody in relation to the fires, authorities said. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said the fire was burning on the north side of Highway 4 near Willow Pass Road. “These are the first significant fires of the season & an indicator of dangerous conditions,” said Con Fire in a tweet. A subsequent tweet said one of the fires was contained to approximately one acre and forward progress was stopped one the second fire at two-and-a-half acres. As of 5:14 p.m., both fires had been extinguished and crews were mopping up, Con Fire said. Traffic on Highway 4 was not impacted. The unidentified suspect arrested was expected to be charged with two counts of arson.

BAY POINT, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO