Bristol Motor Speedway changed surfaces for the first of its two NASCAR Cup Series races last year, switching from concrete to dirt. Joey Logano made the most of the transformation, capturing the checkered flag for his only victory of the season in the first series race on dirt since 1970. Logano hopes to repeat the feat when he gets behind the wheel for the 2022 Food City Dirt Race on Sunday night. The 31-year-old former Cup Series champion has yet to post a victory in 2022 but was runner-up at Martinsville last weekend.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO