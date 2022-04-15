ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Heaven Gains a Razorback With Death of Brian Wallace

By Otis Kirk
nwahomepage.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — Former Razorback offensive tackle Brian Wallace has passed away today at the age of 26. Wallace was in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in St. Louis following suffering two heart attacks on Monday. Since entering the hospital on Monday, Wallace wasn’t breathing on his own and had...

www.nwahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

No. 6 Texas A&M Faces Arkansas with Chance to Secure SEC Title

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Sixth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis squares off against the Arkansas Razorbacks needing one more win to secure a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title. First serve from the Billingsley Tennis Center is slated for Friday at 5 p.m. (CT). HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…
TEXAS STATE
KATV

Timely hitting, defense boost No. 6 Hogs to win over No. 15 LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Robert Moore's bat and glove lifted No. 6 Arkansas (26-7, 9-4 SEC) to a 5-4 series-opening win over No. 15 LSU (23-10, 7-6 SEC) on Thursday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorback second baseman's go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the seventh catapulted the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former Arkansas offensive lineman Brian Wallace dead at 26

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Brian Wallace, an offensive lineman who started 12 games for the University of Arkansas in 2018, died Friday, the school said. He was 26. Wallace suffered two heart attacks on Monday and was hospitalized in St. Louis, KNWA-TV reported. He was placed in the intensive care unit and slipped into a coma, according to the television station. He was breathing with the help of a respirator, KNWA reported.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Leslie, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tennessee

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC News

One dead, 27 injured, at Arkansas car show ‘gunfight’

A man was killed and at least 27 other people were injured in a "gunfight" at a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, on Saturday night, authorities said. The victims were described as bystanders in a shootout between two suspects, Col. William J. Bryant of Arkansas State Police said at a press conference Sunday.
DUMAS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#Heart Attacks#Redshirted#American Football#The Intensive Care Unit
WTVQ

Kentucky falls to Arkansas 2-1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(UK Athletics) – The No. 8 Kentucky Softball team went 2-for-16 with runners on base Friday and were unable to capitalize in the seventh as the bats went quiet in a 2-1 loss at No. 6 Arkansas. With the loss, Kentucky falls to 28-10 and the Wildcats are...
LEXINGTON, KY
KXRM

Switchbacks FC lose first game of season to Memphis 901 FC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks were unable to overcome a two-goal deficit in the second half, losing for the first time in six games 2-1 to Memphis 901 FC Saturday night. The Switchbacks (5-1-0) fell behind late in the first half when Aaron Molloy’s shot from outside the box found its […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Kait 8

Delce deals gem, #6 Arkansas softball beats #12 Kentucky

Junior Chenise Delce tossed a nine-strikeout gem to propel No. 6 Arkansas to its ninth-consecutive win, downing No. 12 Kentucky, 2-1, in Friday’s series opener at Bogle Park. The win also marks the Hogs’ fifth-straight win against a ranked opponent. “We had a pitcher’s duel today,” said head...
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hagen Smith’s incredible start lifts No. 6 Diamond Hogs over LSU

Hagen Smith turned a performance for the ages on Friday. Arkansas’ freshman left-hander, in Game Two against rival LSU, was brilliant and the sixth-ranked Hogs clinched the series victory of the Tigers with a 4-0 win at Baum-Walker Stadium. Smith allowed just three total baserunners – one via walk and two with base knocks – in working seven innings and striking out seven in the process. “Real impressive,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “I mean, it’s hard to shut anybody out, especially a team with that lineup.” Arkansas scored three runs in the third to take control on a solo home run from Zack Gregory and a two-run shot from Michael Turner. Chris Lanzilli added another solo homer in the fifth to finish off the scoring. LSU didn’t get a runner to even second base until the eighth inning against Zebulon Vermillion. The Tigers left the bases loaded in the frame when Evan Taylor induced a flyout to end things. Arkansas will look to get a sweep in the series on Saturday at 2 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy