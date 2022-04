The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic two years ago, and now, epidemiologists and public health experts are ready to talk about the virus becoming endemic. Across the United States, cities and schools continue to relax their COVID-19 mask mandates, while scientists are keeping an eye on the BA.2 subvariant that is accounting for more and more infections. When it comes to COVID, there's a lot going on — here's what you need to know:

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 DAYS AGO