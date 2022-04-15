Manchester United Prepping for $260M Old Trafford Redesign

Manchester United fans protested against the Glazer family’s ownership before Saturday’s Premier League clash against Norwich.A recently-formed supporter group called The 1958 organised a protest that started at Tollgate in Stretford before marching to Old Trafford, with numbers building into thousands outside the ground.Flares filled the air as well as constant chants about the Glazer family in the Munich tunnel, where entrances were shuttered and police stood guard outside the closed directors’ entrance.There were yellow and green scarves aplenty as well as banners in the same colours, including one which read ‘Glazers and Woodward out’, with the latter’s name crossed...
