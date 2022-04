Matt Hardy talks about the frustration performers can feel when they are forced to "let it play out." In the year 2000, Matt Hardy and his brother, Jeff, were an up-and-coming tag team but we're frequently on the losing end of matches despite their popularity. Matt Hardy, on the latest episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, stated that he believes Vince McMahon was probably in the mindset that the tag team didn't need any victories because of the strength of their performances.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO