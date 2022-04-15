ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainsville, AL

He Was Dead, But Not For Long

By Sherri Blevins
 2 days ago

By Bill King My paternal grandmother died when I was only five years...

Alt 101.7

“Ravenous” Alabama Jumping Worms Invading Southeast

Spiders. Snakes. Cockroaches that fly. Welcome to Alabama. And Florida, Georgia and pretty much the entire South. I love the south but hate the critters, I must admit. Now, get ready for a "snake-like worm" that can JUMP at you and on you. No thank you. Merriam Webster defines ravenous...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

‘High-stepper’ Kay Ivey has gone off the deep end

This is an opinion cartoon. And now, a brief history of high-steppin’ Kay Ivey’s recent campaign ads. What the hell is the governor. thinking? Spoiler alert: Not much. Poor, Gov. Ivey. In her first campaign ad of the primary election, she thought Joe Biden was running for governor of Alabama. After struggling not to say something bad about the president, she drummed her fingers on her desk for a while before before delivering the money shot: “Bless his heart.” Minimalist. Goofy. No issues addressed. Probably illegal. Aren’t there laws against incumbents using their office as a political prop?
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

State tries to seize items found at Nia Bradley’s home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The State of Alabama filed a motion to seize items found during a raid at Nia Bradley’s home. The court filing was carried out by Mobile County District Attorney Ashely Rich on the state’s behalf. The state is trying to seize over 20 items found at the Bradley home, which were […]
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

Louisiana man sentenced to prison for role in oxycodone drug conspriracy involving Montgomery physician

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On April 11, 2022, Garren Charles Rogers, 36, from Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for his role in organizing a prescription drug conspiracy in Montgomery, Alabama, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. Rogers’ prison sentence will be followed by three years of a supervised release. There […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
Nick 97.5

One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Burger Joints is in Alabama

I’m a cheeseburger type of gal. I like them simple or all the way piled up with toppings. It doesn’t matter, as long as it is good and local. There are tons of spots that I really call my name when it comes to burgers. Of course, in Tuscaloosa, there is Oasis, Rama Jama’s, and many other great spots. I even made my personal list back in 2020. I caught major drama for the list of my favorite cheeseburgers. I don’t know why because it was my list. [LOL] You can check it out here.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
americanmilitarynews.com

3 Oklahoma sisters, incl. Marine veteran, get federal prison for plot to ambush, kill Florida couple

Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Bill King
WSPA 7News

Georgia woman arrested in SC found guilty in multi-state fraud scheme

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A 41-year-old Georgia woman has been found guilty in a Florence Court for running a multi-state fraud scheme that operated in the Pee Dee, according to an announcement Wednesday from the South Carolina U.S. Attorney’s Office. Quinae Shamyra Stephens, of Douglasville, was convicted by a jury for running a fraud ring […]
LATTA, SC
AL.com

Guest Opinion: Is Alabama abandoning impoverished folks in the Black Belt for ‘Bridge to Nowhere’?

Eighty-nine-year-old Mildred Duke, a widow who grew up in Gallion, Alabama, has lived most of her life in one place, the house she’s called home since she was married in 1951. Several weeks ago, she was mowing grass in her front yard when men in yellow vests drove up in a truck. They traipsed across her property with a tripod in hand, surveying and hammering stakes into the ground and the surrounding fields. They even drilled in her neighbor’s pasture.
ALABAMA STATE

