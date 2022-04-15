ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

New York fashion designer Christian Siriano gives Inn of Chagrin Falls a make-over

By Joan Rusek, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- It will be a fashionable block party 4-11 p.m. May 13 on West Street with music and food when the new look of the Inn of Chagrin Falls is unveiled...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Cowan Opens First Flagship in New York

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — Watch out Wooster Street — there’s a new kid on the block. On Friday, Christian Cowan is opening the doors of his first flagship store in SoHo, in partnership with Smashbox Cosmetics and Square. More from WWDChristian Cowan RTW Spring 2022They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2022Black Lives Matter: Messages from the New York City Protests “It’s so wild. I can’t believe that less than two years ago we were working from home, not knowing what was going on in the world, and now we have a huge store,” he said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

The Best Designer Fashion Belts for Women

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Let's talk belts. They're often an afterthought, added solely as a functional accent to your look, but they can be so much more. When it comes to belts, once you go designer, you don't go back. It's a […]
APPAREL
Footwear News

Janelle Monae, Lily Collins and Rachel Brosnahan Give Tuxedo Inspiration Glamorous Twists at Ralph Lauren’s Fall 2022 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. Ralph Lauren attracted a boldface roster of names for the debut of its fall 2022 collection on Tuesday in New York at the Museum of Modern Art. Among those who held court on the front row, Janelle Monae, Lily Collins and Rachel Brosnahan arrived in tuxedo-inspired looks. Standing out from the palette of black and white, Monae accessorized her outfit with a bright yellow fuzzy stole over a long black coat. The ensemble was complete with black high-waisted trousers, a white tuxedo shirt and a tie with a floral knot. For footwear, the singer stood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: The Sustainable Designers Taking Over Pre-Oscars Fashion

Red Carpet Green Dress is ready to unveil the winning looks from its global design contest. Because of the pandemic, the nonprofit postponed its 2020 celebrations to convene the winning looks from the past two contest seasons. Winning designers include Sanah Sharma and Jasmine Kelly Rutherford for 2020, and designers Benjamin Kho and Yuriko Fukuda for 2021.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ohio, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Chagrin Falls, OH
Chagrin Falls, OH
Lifestyle
94.3 Lite FM

Ever Seen a Star on a Hudson Valley House? They Signify Something Special

A five-pointed star hanging on the outside of a house has an interesting meaning. If you spend any time driving around the Hudson Valley, you already know that we live in one of the world's most beautiful places!! We have some amazing views, incredible backroads to get lost on, and if you pay attention to your surroundings while driving around, you will most likely come across a house that has a five-pointed star hanging from it. I've seen them on houses in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, all over Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties. Do those stars have special meaning?
HUDSON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Duncan Hines
Person
John D Rockefeller
Q 105.7

Why is a New York Yankees’ Employee Suing the Mayor of NYC?

Weeks after making the decision to allow professional athletes to play home games in New York City regardless of vaccination status, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in hot water, once again. NYC Mayor Adams Facing Lawsuit from Yankees' Employee. Virginia Alleyne has filed a class-action lawsuit against New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cleveland Scene

At Jojo’s Bar in Chagrin Falls, Italian Trattoria Meets Classic American Chophouse

“Now this is a bread basket,” a tablemate declared. In the age of dwindling amenities, Jojo’s Bar welcomes guests with a linen napkin-lined silver bowl overflowing with a cornucopia of fresh-baked treats. Tucked within are poofy seeded rolls, slices of artisan bread and shards of thin, crispy lavash. On the side are ramekins filled with soft salt-capped butter.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
FOXBusiness

JPMorgan Chase plans 60-story NYC tower as new 'all-electric' HQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced a major investment in New York City office space Thursday, with plans to build a 60-story building to be its global headquarters. The tower will be New York City's largest all-electric skyscraper – at 1,388 feet – and will rely on a hydroelectric power source that will be 100% run by renewable energy.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Fashionable
Footwear News

Angela Bassett Brings the Glam in Peplum Jacket, Leather Leggings and Stiletto Sandals at ‘American Buffalo’ Opening Night

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Angela Bassett was effortlessly chic while attending the Broadway opening of “American Buffalo” at Square Theatre in New York City on Thursday night. The Emmy Award-winning actress looked luxe white jacket. The outerwear had a deep V-neckline and ruffled details near the lapels. Other standout features included a series of buttons near the cuffs and the peplum hem. She teamed her top with sleek leather leggings. To add more glam to her look, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
71K+
Followers
68K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy