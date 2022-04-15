PHOTOS: Hulton Road in Oakmont closed after large tree falls on truck

By: KDKA-TV News Staff DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 36-year-old woman was killed in a t-bone type crash in Derry Township on Sunday evening. According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jennifer Krinock was driving on Industrial Boulevard when another vehicle failed to stop, turned left onto Industrial Boulevard, and collided with Krinock’s vehicle. Krinock was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was taken to the hospital by medics and once she arrived, she was pronounced dead. The coroner said that at this time, it’s unknown if speed or cell phone usage was a factor in the crash. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

DERRY, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO