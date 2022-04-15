ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakmont, PA

PHOTOS: Hulton Road in Oakmont closed after large tree falls on truck

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ry6Yc_0fAcWstS00

Hulton Road in Oakmont closed after large tree falls on truck The tree splintered into pieces, and large branches and debris covered the right lane of Hulton Road, just over the Hulton Bridge on the Oakmont side. (Oakmont Volunteer Fire)

