Grand Rapids, MI

‘Burying my son’: Parents of man killed by Grand Rapids police officer speak out

By Adisa Hargett-Robinson, ABC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.) — The family of a man fatally shot by a police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, earlier this month is demanding that the officer be fired and prosecuted. “It is an unjustifiable use of deadly force because police escalated a traffic stop into an execution,”...

Comments / 0

