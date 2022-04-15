MDOT: Meeting to Be Held on Harbor Springs 2023 M-119 Culvert Replacement

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a public meeting discussing a 2023 M-119 culvert replacement project that is planned east of Harbor Springs on April 27.

It comes as MDOT invests $500,000 to do culvert work under M-119 and slope restoration south of M-119. Other work includes: temporary trail relocation, a temporary traffic signal, permanent property transfer and tree clearing on the City of Harbor Springs recreational property.

MDOT says work is anticipated to start in March 2023 for tree clearing, and will transition to culvert work beginning in April 2023. The project is expected to be finished by May 2023.

MDOT is asking for comments from the public to help recognize and address concerns that may come about from the temporary trail relocation and permanent property transfer from a proposed recreational de minimis impact finding under Section 4(f) of the U.S. Department of Transportation Act of 1966.

The meeting will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on April 27. You can join the meeting by clicking here.

Comments are due by May 11 and can be turned in online, or through mail, email and phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at:

Monica Monsma

MDOT Environmental Services Section

425 West Ottawa St.

P.O. Box 30050

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-4381