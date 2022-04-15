Off to the Races Radio: Jerry Crawford featured

RACE #9 – BRISTOL ON DIRT. The Next Gen Camaro ZL1 has now been in competition on a superspeedway, intermediate track, road course and short track; but this weekend will serve for a variety of new for Chevrolet drivers and teams. For the second-straight year, “The Last Great Colosseum” of Bristol Motor Speedway has been converted to a dirt track for the NASCAR Cup Series’ (NCS) return to the dirt for just the second time since 1970. The 250-lap Food City Dirt Race will be contested under the lights on Sunday, April 17, the second of just four night races on the 2022 schedule for NASCAR’s premier series.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO