Richmond, VA

Off to the Races Radio: Jerry Crawford featured

By Press Release
theracingbiz.com
 1 day ago

Off to the Races Radio presented by The Racing Biz returns April 16 as its 25th season rolls on. The one-hour program will air each Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. on ESPN Richmond (106.1 FM) and via livestreaming....

www.theracingbiz.com

WJHL

Fun at Food City Fan Zone kicks off spring race weekend at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the sun shining down on Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, fans flocked to the Food City Fan Zone just outside the venue. From Q&A sessions with some legendary NASCAR drivers to the Astro Wheel, there was something for race fans of all ages. “The fan entertainment is great, they do […]
BRISTOL, TN
ESPN

Cole Custer wins first pole of career at dirt-covered Bristol through heat races

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Cole Custer won the first pole of his career Saturday through a formula designed for qualifying via heat races at dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. Custer put his No. 41 Ford at the front for NASCAR's rare Easter Sunday race. The starting lineup was set over four 15-lap heats that were determined by a random draw. Drivers accumulated points for both finishing and passing and Custer started ninth in his heat and then won it -- good enough for his first pole in 84 career Cup starts.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

BMS notes: Larson not a fan of Cup Series racing on dirt

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The driver most have tabbed as the favorite to win Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway would rather not be driving a NASCAR Cup Series car on the dirt at all. “I think everybody assumes my opinion would be, ‘Oh, let’s race...
BRISTOL, TN
WSLS

Runners race to the finish line at the Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of athletes laced up and took off Saturday morning in the annual Blue Ridge Marathon. Crowds lined Jefferson Street in downtown Roanoke to cheer on the runners racing in America’s Toughest Road Marathon. This year, more than a hundred athletes wore shirts and pins...
ROANOKE, VA
Racing News

Bristol TV Schedule: April 2022 (NASCAR Dirt)

NASCAR tv schedule for the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track. This weekend, NASCAR goes dirt track racing in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile Bristol Dirt Track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View the Bristol Dirt tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Bristol Dirt Format. -There...
BRISTOL, TN
FOX Sports

NASCAR back on dirt at Bristol with revamped Easter night race

It’s the second verse and, most likely, not the same as the first. As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for its second race on dirt, there are many things that should make the racing different — and hopefully better. The first is racing at...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Bristol Dirt Heat Race Lineups: April 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR starting lineups for the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track; Cup & Trucks. Tomorrow, the racing action begins at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track. The NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series will each take to the track for heat races. View the Bristol Dirt heat race lineups below. Bristol...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ankrum Starting to Streak Leading to Bristol's Dirt

Starting a Streak … Tyler Ankrum is fresh off a pair of top-10 finishes as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to race on Bristol Motor Speedway’s (BMS) dirt surface for the second time. The driver of the No. 16 AISIN Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has momentum at his back from scoring back-to-back top-10’s at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Martinsville Speedway for the first time since the 2020 season. The San Bernardino, Calif. native has one top-10 finish on BMS’ concrete to his credit and duplicating that result on dirt Saturday night could ignite a streak of top-10’s that would replicate his previous career-long (three races).
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Waltrip expects good show from Next Gen cars on BMS dirt

BLOUNTVILLE — Michael Waltrip is enthusiastic about NASCAR’s Next Gen car. He’s optimistic it will provide good racing in Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. There was some criticism of the car after last Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway, which featured just five...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT BRISTOL DIRT: Team Chevy Advance

RACE #9 – BRISTOL ON DIRT. The Next Gen Camaro ZL1 has now been in competition on a superspeedway, intermediate track, road course and short track; but this weekend will serve for a variety of new for Chevrolet drivers and teams. For the second-straight year, “The Last Great Colosseum” of Bristol Motor Speedway has been converted to a dirt track for the NASCAR Cup Series’ (NCS) return to the dirt for just the second time since 1970. The 250-lap Food City Dirt Race will be contested under the lights on Sunday, April 17, the second of just four night races on the 2022 schedule for NASCAR’s premier series.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

WATCH: Trackside Spring 2022 at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A historic weekend of racing is underway at Bristol Motor Speedway. For only the second time in track history, BMS is hosting a NASCAR race weekend with a dirt surface. And for the first time in decades, the spring race at BMS is being held on Easter Sunday. And it’s a […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stenhouse scratching his head trying to figure out speed

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his race team are trying their best to figure out where they’re behind. The driver of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet got off to a strong start this season with the new Next Car. He led laps at three of the first six races. However, NASCAR’s move to the short tracks proved vexing.
BRISTOL, TN
Sports
NBC Sports

Jason Anderson wins 2022 Supercross Round 14 in Atlanta; Hunter Lawrence wins East / West Shootout

The Monster Energy Supercross series raced on a speedway infield course for the second time in 2022 and Jason Anderson won his fourth race of the season in Round 14. For Anderson, it was a statement race. Eli Tomac has an almost unassailable lead in the championship standings with three rounds remaining, and the driver second in points knows the only thing he can do is keep the pressure on.
MOTORSPORTS

