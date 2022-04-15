WHETHER you're hosting family or friends for Easter dinner, planning on stuffing yourself with on-sale candy, or simply feeling the urge to splurge this Sunday, we've compiled a list of open stores and those that are closed.

Call your local chain before you hop in the car to make sure they're open, as many are independently owned.

Walmart stores will be open on Easter Sunday Credit: Getty

What stores are open on Easter Sunday?

For groceries and pharmacy items, the following are open:

Fresh Market

Harris Teeter

Safeway

Stop & Shop

Meijer

Big Lots

Kroger

CVS

Rite-Aid

Other retailers who will be open on Easter include:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops

BJ's Wholesale Club

Cabela's

The Children's Place

Guitar Center

Kay Jewelers

Menards

Petco

Staples

Zales

What restaurants and fast-food chains are open on Easter Sunday?

Please note that some of these may be offering special meals on Easter Sunday.

In addition, some may be operating at different hours than their usual schedule, so we recommend giving your local branch a call before bringing the family in for a full-service meal.

Benihana

Bob Evans

Bonefish Grill

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

The Cheesecake Factory

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

IHOP

Longhorn Steakhouse

O'Charley's

Outback Steakhouse

P.F. Chang's

Red Lobster

Romano's Macaroni Grill

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Sonic

Texas Roadhouse

Waffle House

Whataburger

Yard House

Harris Teeter groceries stores will also be open on Easter Sunday Credit: Getty

What stores are closed on Easter Sunday?

These retailers are closed on Easter Sunday:

Aldi

Costco

Giant

H-E-B

Publix

Sam's Club

Bloomingdale's

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Lowe's

Macy's

Kohl's

Burlington

The Container Store

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dillard's

Hobby Lobby

JCPenney

Joann Stores

Kirkland's

Michaels

Natural Grocers

Office Depot

Office Max

Ross

Party City

Tractor Supply & Co.

