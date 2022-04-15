What stores are open on Easter Sunday?
WHETHER you're hosting family or friends for Easter dinner, planning on stuffing yourself with on-sale candy, or simply feeling the urge to splurge this Sunday, we've compiled a list of open stores and those that are closed.
Call your local chain before you hop in the car to make sure they're open, as many are independently owned.
What stores are open on Easter Sunday?
For groceries and pharmacy items, the following are open:
- Fresh Market
- Harris Teeter
- Safeway
- Stop & Shop
- Meijer
- Big Lots
- Kroger
- CVS
- Rite-Aid
READ MORE ON THE US SUN
Other retailers who will be open on Easter include:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Barnes & Noble
- Bass Pro Shops
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Cabela's
- The Children's Place
- Guitar Center
- Kay Jewelers
- Menards
- Petco
- Staples
- Zales
What restaurants and fast-food chains are open on Easter Sunday?
Please note that some of these may be offering special meals on Easter Sunday.
In addition, some may be operating at different hours than their usual schedule, so we recommend giving your local branch a call before bringing the family in for a full-service meal.
- Benihana
- Bob Evans
- Bonefish Grill
- Boston Market
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- The Cheesecake Factory
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny's
- IHOP
- Longhorn Steakhouse
- O'Charley's
- Outback Steakhouse
- P.F. Chang's
- Red Lobster
- Romano's Macaroni Grill
- Ruth's Chris Steak House
- Sonic
- Texas Roadhouse
- Waffle House
- Whataburger
- Yard House
What stores are closed on Easter Sunday?
These retailers are closed on Easter Sunday:
- Aldi
- Costco
- Giant
- H-E-B
- Publix
- Sam's Club
- Bloomingdale's
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Kohl's
- Burlington
- The Container Store
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Dillard's
- Hobby Lobby
- JCPenney
- Joann Stores
- Kirkland's
- Michaels
- Natural Grocers
- Office Depot
- Office Max
- Ross
- Party City
- Tractor Supply & Co.
We pay for your stories!
Do you have a story for The US Sun team?
Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.
Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS
Comments / 0