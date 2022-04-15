ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate: New Cars in Massachusetts After 2035 Need To Be Electric

By Tom Conklin
 1 day ago
Massachusetts is taking another step toward an energy-conscious future with the State Senate's passing Thursday of a major Climate Change bill that looks to have lasting positive effects. And State Senator Adams Hinds' part in the building of the bill is an important piece of the legislation. Driving Climate...

Comments / 11

Brian McE
1d ago

The electrical grid cannot hanfle hot summer days with everyones air conditioners going never mind thousands of cars, pure folly

Sting
1d ago

electric is ok . it's not clean at all. we up. look at how they make a battery. it's all about money .

