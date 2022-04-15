Great Escape Beer Works expands to Republic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield’s Great Escape Beer Works announced they will be expanding to a location in Republic.

The new location sits on 6.3 acres between Republic Road and James River Freeway on the north side of Hwy 60. The new destination brewery will come with a larger taproom and beer garden. They will also have a nine-hole mini-golf course.

“It’s a dream come true,” said co-owner Jake Duensing. “I knew I wanted to have something like this since I got in the industry. We’re very fortunate to be growing.”

Duensing said they will also have a lot of outdoor seating along with an outdoor bar with room for food trucks, in addition to their small kitchen, which will be focused on pizzas.

Duensing said the production facility will allow for state-wide distribution.

Great Escape Beer Works opened its current location at 4022 S. Lone Pine Ave. in Springfield in December 2018.

