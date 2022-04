In a new ‘Vogue’ interview, Rihanna opens up about her pregnancy, as well as her relationship with A$AP Rocky and how he got out of the ‘friend zone’ with her. Rihanna fans were pretty shocked when she announced she was expecting her first baby with A$AP Rocky back in January, and in a new interview, she’s finally revealing whether the pregnancy was something she and the rapper planned on. “I wouldn’t say [we were] planning, but certainly not planning against it,” she told Vogue. “I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s***. We just had fun, and then it was there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO