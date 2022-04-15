ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland Co. Sheriff calls on Congress to fund Next Generation 9-1-1

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yq1U2_0fAcV60y00

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is calling on Congress to fund "Next Generation 9-1-1" to mark the end of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Next Generation 9-1-1 would enable call centers to receive multimedia data from callers. This would allow 9-1-1 operators to easily send that information to other 9-1-1 centers and first responders in real-time.

The advanced technology would make response time faster and more efficient.

“Our 9-1-1 system is the most critical of critical infrastructure, yet these systems are operating with technology that is over 50 years old,” Bouchard said. “Individuals can send photos to each other and video chat, but during emergencies, these capabilities can’t be utilized to communicate with 9-1-1 centers. It is imperative that Congress step up and take the initiative to appropriate the funds necessary to update these systems across the nation. It will save lives.”

Federal funding would be required for Next Generation 9-1-1 to be deployed nationwide.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘

Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WGAU

House panels probe gov't use of facial recognition software

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two House committees have launched an investigation into the government's use of facial recognition software that was most recently used by the Internal Revenue Service, but stopped after complaints from lawmakers and privacy advocates. Critics of the software said facial recognition databases could become...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation#Next Generation 9 1 1#Critical Infrastructure#Oakland Co
Polarbear

Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians to receive $2,000 stimulus checks as per new plan

Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

A joint fundraising committee run by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid John Eastman's law firm at least $25,000 within the last seven months.

Eastman is a central figure in the 2020 election subversion saga. What happened: Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), paid at least $25,000 for legal services since September to the Constitutional Counsel Group. That's the law firm of John Eastman, a onetime legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy