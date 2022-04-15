Teen Arrested on Gun Possession Charge

Suffolk County Police arrested a teenager Friday morning on charges of possessing a loaded handgun in Huntington Station.

Second Precinct officers responded to a 911 report that a group of teenagers, possibly armed with guns, were in the area of Oakwood Road in Huntington Station. Officers canvassed the area and located the group at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Fenwood Road and arrested a 14-year-old male who possessed a Bryco .380 semi-automatic handgun with three rounds in the magazine.

The teen was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree.

He was released to a family member and will be arraigned at a later date.