Los Angeles, CA

Breaking Barriers: Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day with new gear

By Nathan Cunningham
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Every year on April 15 we celebrate Jackie Robinson Day. To coincide with the holiday, we've got some new t-shirts that Dodgers fans will love. April 15, 1947 was Opening Day in the Major Leagues. It would be unlike any other in history as the Brooklyn Dodgers (now the Los Angeles...

dodgersway.com

WCIA

Jackie Robinson ties to Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a special day for many people. Especially baseball players and fans. Friday is Jackie Robinson day. Jackie Robinson actually played a game in the now, Danville Dans stadium just months after his start in the major leagues. April 15th 1947, 75 years ago he debuted in the MLB. He was […]
DANVILLE, IL
CBS New York

Jackie Robinson memorabilia up for auction in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Several unique items belonging to Jackie Robinson were on display in Lower Manhattan on Thursday.Bleeker Trading in the West Village had memorabilia of Robinson's that is up for auction with Goldin Auctions.Items include his authentic home jersey from the 1951 season with his name sewn in the collar and several bats, including the bat he used in the 1949 All-Star Game held at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn.The many items are expected to go for up to $20 million combined.Robinson knew his impact extended far beyond baseball. One of the most unique items up for auction is a letter he wrote just three years before his death."Jackie Robinson wrote in 1969, and it goes into detail talking about race. It's just very unusual to have such a detailed, handwritten letter on really dealing with race relations and Jackie Robinson," said Ken Goldin, executive chairman and founder of Goldin Auctions.Friday marks the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier in the Major Leagues.
MANHATTAN, NY
TODAY.com

Jackie Robinson’s game-changing legacy 75 years later

Friday marks 75 years since Jackie Robinson took to the baseball diamond, becoming the first Black man to play in a Major League Baseball game. NBC’s Harry Smith reports for TODAY after sitting down with Robinson’s son, David.April 14, 2022.
MLB
FanSided

Brewers announcers accuse St. Louis Cardinals of stealing signs

Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bill Schroeder accused the St. Louis Cardinals of stealing signs on Friday. The claim has little merit. Paranoia surrounds the game of baseball. Ever since the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, other teams have been concerned that other teams are doing the same, and some players have gone on the record in recent seasons to suggest that has been the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KMBC.com

Kansas City's NLBM unveiling new artifact for Jackie Robinson Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On this day in 1947, 75 years ago, baseball great Jackie Robinson signed on with the Brooklyn Dodgers, successfully breaking the color barrier in baseball. Celebrations and memorials have been planned across the country to commemorate Jackie Robinson Day. In Kansas City, to mark the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTKR

Chock Full o'Nuts celebrates Jackie Robinson's baseball and business legacies

SUFFOLK, Va. - In Major League Baseball, Friday marks the annual Jackie Robinson Day, commemorating the athlete who broke baseball's color barrier. This April 15 marks the 75th anniversary of Robinson's historic MLB debut... it's not just the baseball world celebrating his success, though. The baseball icon has ties to...
SUFFOLK, VA
10 Tampa Bay

Rays honor Jackie Robinson MLB debut with community garden project

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are making sure to celebrate the anniversary of a historic moment in baseball history. On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier, becoming the first Black man allowed to play Major League Baseball. Now exactly 75 years later, the Rays will be honoring this historical moment with community events, a news release explains.
ESPN

Jackie Robinson Day 2022: Tributes from around MLB on 75th anniversary of Robinson's debut

Jackie Robinson's legacy continues to influence Major League Baseball 75 years after he first broke the league's color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Robinson was a star from the moment he stepped on the field, excelling despite an environment of hatred and abuse from other players and fans. Baseball retired Robinson's No. 42 leaguewide in 1997, and in 2004 established Jackie Robinson Day, on which the league would honor his memory on the anniversary of his April 15, 1947, debut. Players, managers and umpires all wear No. 42 every April 15, and each team pays tribute to Robinson in its own way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

