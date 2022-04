The Utah Jazz came away with a victory over the Dallas Mavericks in game 1, 99-93. The Mavs were without superstar Luka Doncic, but it was a close game regardless. This was a significant victory for Utah, as it gave them control of the series. Stealing at least one game on the road is huge, especially with Doncic out. It was a great fight from the Jazz, as they started off slow. They missed their first eight threes of the game but were able to overcome it.

