ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

‘We recovered your dinner’: Police find elderly carjacking victim’s car, replace stolen food

By Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KieD_0fAcUSD600

EUCLID (WJW) – An elderly grandmother was surprised Thursday when police showed up at her door with bags of food.

“Recovered my car, that makes me feel better,” said 83-year-old Lucille Joins.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer, who was holding two bags of food, quickly told her they had more good news.

“And we recovered your dinner,” Meyer said, with a laugh. “Well, we replaced it.”

On Sunday evening, Joins was returning to her Euclid apartment with groceries and a dinner she picked up at a local restaurant. When she got out of the car, two males ran up to her and demanded her car keys . One of the suspects had a gun.

Firefighter killed in Wayne County crash laid to rest

“I was more angry than anything,” Joins told the FOX 8 I-Team.

She fought with the carjackers and was knocked to the ground. Her 54-year-old son called 911 and pulled his mother to safety.

“I had decided to throw the keys under the car and was going to whack the one suspect with my cane when he went to get the keys, that was my intention,” Joins said. “My son pulled me back or I would have whacked him.”

The suspects took off in her car, also taking her groceries and dinner.

Chicago man walking on street narrowly avoids falling skyscraper window

The car was found late Wednesday, but police are still searching for the suspects. Joins says she believes the suspects were teenagers.

“They just don’t think about what they are doing,” Joins said. “They need to stop and think.”

She said she is very thankful to Euclid police for their help and for the food.

Meyer and Euclid Capt. Jeff Cutwright said they are grateful Joins is OK.

“God was with me,” Joins said. “God protected me.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 16

william macadam
1d ago

great job guys. too bad she didn't get to wallop those kids with her cane. but seriously. God bless she is ok.

Reply
6
Skybaby
1d ago

God bless your mama for fighting back with those young men who should really be looking for jobs and earning a decent living like the rest of us. I know God's angels were warring around you and above you at that time of the incident. I know you had the power of the Lord!!!!

Reply(1)
3
Nobody
19h ago

Great Job Euclid Police Department … We the people of Euclid Ohio is grateful and appreciative to all the men in blue.. Thank you so much

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Euclid, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Euclid, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police#Carjackers#Car Keys#911#Fox 8 I Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy