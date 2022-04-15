Columbus City Schools fighting $11 million fine, says its unconstitutional

Mayor Matt Burke Garfield HeightsCourtesy of Jennifer Burke. Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights Mayor Matthew Burke recently experienced lockdown procedures at the Garfield Heights High School. On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at approximately noon, Mayor Burke attended a focus meeting with students. The Mayor was the guest to participate in a dialogue with a consultant Bill Wagner, Co-Director of First Ring Schools Collaborative, discussing what the students expected from a school superintendent. Garfield Heights School Board recently hired an executive search firm to aid the board with finding a new superintendent. The current Superintendent, Chris Hanke, resigned. This year with Garfield Schools will be final.
