Columbus City Schools fighting $11 million fine, says its unconstitutional

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University said new food delivery robots will be returning to campus in the next few weeks. Ohio State said teams from Grubhub and the university’s dining services in the Office of Student Life will begin setting up and testing the new rovers. Limited service is expected to return in the next few weeks from Mirror Lake Eatery to Lincoln and Morrill Towers.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO