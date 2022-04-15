ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of stabbing, beating dad charged with murder

By Brittany Schaefer, Sarah Doiron
 1 day ago

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The North Providence man accused of stabbing and killing his father earlier this week has officially been charged with murder.

Dayne Kerzner, 36, was supposed to be arraigned on the murder charge Friday morning, but his attorney opted to waive the proceedings since he is already being held without bail on the initial assault charges.

Steven Kerzner (Courtesy: The Kerzner Family)

The charges stem from a fight between Kerzner and his father, 65-year-old Steven Kerzner, earlier this week.

Dayne is accused of walking straight into his dad’s Whipple Avenue home Monday afternoon with an air pressure device and a brick he’d grabbed from the front yard.

Once inside, authorities believe Dayne not only beat his father with the brick, he also stabbed him in the throat with the air pressure device.

Dayne also reportedly beat his father’s 60-year-old girlfriend with the brick.

Bleeding from the head, authorities said the girlfriend ran out of the house and toward a nearby bank searching for help.

That’s when she came across a man in his truck at the ATM.

The man, who did not want to be identified, told 12 News he saw Dayne run out of the house and heard him scream that he was going to kill her.

After calling 911, the man said he urged the woman to hide behind his truck until police arrived.

If Dayne attempted to attack the woman, the man said he was prepared to use his truck as a weapon to protect her. But thankfully, the man said Dayne was quickly apprehended by responding officers.

Steven was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries Wednesday night. His girlfriend is expected to be OK.

Investigators have since learned Steven had kicked Dayne out of the house 10 days prior to the deadly assault. Steven also had a restraining order against his son, according to authorities.

Dayne’s uncle, Ray Dulieu, tells 12 News his nephew has a history of mental health problems, which have been exacerbated by the loss of his mother.

“This never should have happened … I just hope the state can get this right,” Dulieu said. “I hope he gets the help he needs.”

Dayne has been charged with felony domestic murder, on top of the two assault charges he is already facing.

