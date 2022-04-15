COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia City Clerk Sheela Amin has called for a special election to be held on August 2 to break the Ward 3 tie between Karl Skala and Roy Lovelady.

A team of bipartisan election judges certified the vote on April 11 in the Columbia City Council Third Ward race with both candidates getting 1,102 votes.

Neither candidate requested a recount of the election totals.

The candidates decided not to use a drawing to determine the winner.

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon says there has never been a tie in a City of Columbia election.

Skala will hold the seat till a winner is determined by the special election in August.

The post Columbia city clerk calls for a special election on Aug. 2 to break Ward 3 tie appeared first on ABC17NEWS .