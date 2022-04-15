ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

West Springfield man arrested for trafficking cocaine

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man was arrested Thursday following a drug investigation that led detectives to finding cocaine inside his home.

West Springfield Police said they arrested 46-year-old Tagetes Caudle of West Springfield at his River Street apartment. A search warrant was executed at his apartment around 11:00 a.m. after a multiple months long investigation into Caudle’s narcotics activities. Inside his apartment, officers found 97.12 grams of cocaine. He was then arrested without incident.

Caudle is facing the following charges:

  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Possession of 36 grams or more (less than 100 grams) of cocaine

Members of the Western Division of the MPS Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team “CINRET”, in conjunction with the West Springfield Police Narcotics Unit and the Hampden County Sherriff’s Department assisted in the investigation and arrest.

