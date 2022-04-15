Livingston taxes top ballot, south Baton Rouge picks a judge: Early voting starts Saturday

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Livingston; St. Helena The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Baker, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Clinton, Slaughter, Pride, Felps, Darlington, Brownfields, Greenwell Spring, Merrydale and Baton Rouge Airport. This includes Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 5 and 8. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 25 DAYS AGO