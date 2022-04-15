ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Gets breather Friday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Calhoun isn't starting Friday's game against the Angels. Calhoun...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Angels starting Jose Rojas in right field on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels utility-man Jose Rojas is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Rojas will handle right field after Jo Adell was given a break against their intra-division opponents. In a matchup against right-hander Dane Dunning, our models project Rojas to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Reid Detmers: Chased early in tough outing

Detmers yielded five runs on six hits and a walk over 3.1 innings in Friday's win over Texas. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision. Detmers had allowed just one run on an RBI fielder's choice through the first three innings before the wheels fell off in the fourth. He put four consecutive batters on base with one out, including a two-run double by Charlie Culberson, before leaving the game. He was later charged with two more runs that came around to score with Austin Warren on the mound. Detmers now owns a brutal 8.59 ERA with an 8:3 K:BB through 7.1 frames. He's expected to face Baltimore at home next week.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 16 (Mets Covering at Insane Rate)

Two teams on opposite ends of the National League will face off in a Saturday matinee, as the Arizona Diamondbacks (2-5) take on the New York Mets (6-2). The Diamondbacks are struggling mightily on offense, scoring the second fewest runs in baseball this season with just 18 through their first seven games. The Mets, on the other hand, are tied for second in the Majors with 44 runs scored through their first eight contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino catching for Yankees on Thursday

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Trevino will start behind the plate after Kyle Higashioka was rested in their series' finale. In a matchup against right-hander Kevin Gausman, our models project Trevino to score 5.4 FanDuel points at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' Saturday lineup

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Tomas Nido versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 19 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .063 batting average with a .273 OPS, 2 runs,...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Andy Ibanez hitting sixth in Texas' Friday lineup against Angels

Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is starting in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Ibanez will man the hot corner after Brad Miller was rest against their intra-division competitors. In a matchup against left-hander Reid Detmers, our models project Ibanez to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary of...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver sitting on Saturday for Texas

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Garver is being replaced behind the plate by Jonah Heim versus Angels starter Noah Syndergaard. In 30 plate appearances this season, Garver has a .250 batting average with a .742...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Not starting Saturday

Chirinos will sit Saturday against the Yankees, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Chirinos sits for the second time in three games and the third time in the young season's first eight contests. He hasn't done much at the plate thus far, posting a .568 OPS. Anthony Bemboom will start in his place Saturday, catching for Tyler Wells.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Jaime Barria: Four innings in relief

Barria allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out two in four innings in a 10-5 loss Thursday in Texas. Barria entered an 8-2 game in the fifth inning after starter Shohei Ohtani was knocked out early. After giving up two runs in the fifth, Barria settled down and held the Rangers scoreless over the final three frames. The 25-year-old has been relegated to long-relief duties for the Angels to start the season and has yet to walk a batter through 6.2 innings.
ANAHEIM, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Notches save No. 4

Bard picked up the save during Saturday's 9-6 win against the Cubs, allowing one hit with one strikeout in the ninth inning. Bard allowed a two-out single before striking out Willson Contreras to nail down his second save in as many nights. The outings haven't been as dominant since he struck out the side in his first appearance, but the 36-year-old has yet to err, with a save or win in all five appearances for the up-start Rockies.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Angels' Max Stassi resting on Friday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Stassi will sit on Friday night after Kurt Suzuki was chosen as Friday's catcher for Reid Detmers. Per Baseball Savant on nine batted balls this season, Stassi has produced a 33.3% barrel rate and...
ANAHEIM, CA

