New York City, NY

Rangers' Brad Miller: Sitting against lefty

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Miller is out of the lineup for Friday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Angels starting Jose Rojas in right field on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels utility-man Jose Rojas is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Rojas will handle right field after Jo Adell was given a break against their intra-division opponents. In a matchup against right-hander Dane Dunning, our models project Rojas to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the...
ANAHEIM, CA
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
NESN

Mariners’ Infield Experiences Disaster Of Inning Vs. White Sox

Thursday’s fifth inning played out like a reoccurring nightmare for Seattle Mariners’ infielders. The Chicago White Sox hit three high pop-ups that stayed in the infield, but with the winds whipping Thursday afternoon at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field — with gusts up to 55 mph, per Action Network — it was anything but routine plays for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Charlie Culberson
numberfire.com

Brett Phillips starting on Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Phillips is getting the nod in center field while batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 15 plate appearances this season, Phillips has a .143...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Jaime Barria: Four innings in relief

Barria allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out two in four innings in a 10-5 loss Thursday in Texas. Barria entered an 8-2 game in the fifth inning after starter Shohei Ohtani was knocked out early. After giving up two runs in the fifth, Barria settled down and held the Rangers scoreless over the final three frames. The 25-year-old has been relegated to long-relief duties for the Angels to start the season and has yet to walk a batter through 6.2 innings.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Mammoth homer

Trout went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in a 10-5 loss Thursday in Texas. Trout's first-inning blast went an estimated 472 feet. He later added a walk, his fifth in six games to begin the season. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player continues to be one of the most dangerous hitters in all of baseball and now has an OPS over .900 on the season.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Notches save No. 4

Bard picked up the save during Saturday's 9-6 win against the Cubs, allowing one hit with one strikeout in the ninth inning. Bard allowed a two-out single before striking out Willson Contreras to nail down his second save in as many nights. The outings haven't been as dominant since he struck out the side in his first appearance, but the 36-year-old has yet to err, with a save or win in all five appearances for the up-start Rockies.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is hurt after he was involved in a collision Tuesday, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Jake Fraley will start in center field while Colin Moran serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Off to strong start

Gott tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Cardinals. Gott entered Thursday's contest in the sixth inning with the Brewers up five runs, and he blanked the Cardinals over two frames while facing just one batter over the minimum. Gott did not appear in a big-league game in 2021, but he is doing his best to hold down a spot in the Brewers' bullpen, giving up just two hits and posting a 5:0 K:BB over three scoreless innings to date.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Daz Cameron starting for Detroit Saturday afternoon

Detroit Tigers outfielder Daz Cameron is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Cameron is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 115 plate appearances last season, Cameron had a .194 batting average with...
DETROIT, MI

