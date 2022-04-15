ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Byron Buxton: Managing knee soreness

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Buxton was diagnosed with right knee soreness after leaving Friday's game at Boston,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Twins' Trevor Larnach making season debut Friday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox. The Twins recalled Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul earlier this week and he is set to make his season debut. He is replacing Nick Gordon in left field on Friday and hitting seventh.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Orioles put Means on IL, more tests on elbow expected

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles put John Means on the 10-day injured list Friday, and the left-hander is expected to have additional tests on his elbow. The Orioles announced that Means had a left elbow strain. Manager Brandon Hyde described the injury as a forearm muscle strain, but he said more tests are coming to look at the elbow.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Byron Buxton Leaves Game After Apparent Injury

Although the Minnesota Twins jumped out to an early lead this Friday against the Boston Red Sox, they lost centerfielder Byron Buxton to an injury. During the top of the first inning, Buxton hit a pop-up to shallow left center that dropped right in between Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo. Buxton managed to slide into second base safely for an unconventional double.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Twins: MRI shows no structural damage to Buxton's right knee

BOSTON (AP) — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said an MRI on star Byron Buxton’s right knee didn’t reveal any structural issues. Speaking before Saturday’s game with the Boston Red Sox, Baldelli said that a team doctor would examine Buxton but that for now they anticipate he’ll be traveling with the team for the next series at Kansas City which begins Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Buxton
FOX Sports

Red Sox start 4-game series with the Twins

LINE: Red Sox -124, Twins +104; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins to begin a four-game series. Boston had a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record at home last season. The Red Sox pitching staff averaged 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.6 runs per game in the 2021 season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Twins play the Red Sox leading series 1-0

LINE: Red Sox -128, Twins +108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins meet the Boston Red Sox leading the series 1-0. Boston had a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games last season. The Red Sox scored 5.1 runs per game while giving up 4.6 in the 2021 season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soreness#Mlb Com#Twins
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Placed on injured list

Senzel (illness) was placed on the injured list Saturday. The fact that the Reds' announcement merely referred to the "injured list" rather than the "10-day injured list" suggests Senzel has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. He's been battling an illness over the past few days, though there hadn't been any previous indication that his illness was coronavirus. Players can hit the COVID-19 injured list merely with COVID-like symptoms, however, which appears to be what's going on here per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. If he continues to avoid a positive test, he could be back within the next few days, but if he tests positive for the virus he'd likely miss more time. Daniel Duarte was recalled to take his place on the roster,
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Removed from Saturday's game

Cooper was removed from Saturday's game against the Phillies due to an elbow contusion, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cooper suffered the injury after Jon Berti collided with him in a rundown attempt. The severity of the injury is unclear, though Cooper initially stayed in the game only to later be removed. Joey Wendle entered the game at shortstop while Miguel Rojas moved to first base.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Donovan Walton: Joins active roster

Walton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Walton will take the roster spot that had belonged to Mitch Haniger, who was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday. Walton is unlikely to take much of Haniger's playing time and will presumably instead fill a utility role, as he's a career .196/.260/.315 hitter in 36 major-league games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Notches save No. 4

Bard picked up the save during Saturday's 9-6 win against the Cubs, allowing one hit with one strikeout in the ninth inning. Bard allowed a two-out single before striking out Willson Contreras to nail down his second save in as many nights. The outings haven't been as dominant since he struck out the side in his first appearance, but the 36-year-old has yet to err, with a save or win in all five appearances for the up-start Rockies.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is hurt after he was involved in a collision Tuesday, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Jake Fraley will start in center field while Colin Moran serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy