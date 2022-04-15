ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' James Nelson: Activated from injured list

Nelson (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day minor-league injured list Friday,...

Kolten Wong leading off Thursday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong was held out of the lineup on Wednesday against a lefty, but he is back in the leadoff spot and starting on second base for Thursday's opener. Keston Hiura is available off the bench for Milwaukee.
Mariners’ Infield Experiences Disaster Of Inning Vs. White Sox

Thursday’s fifth inning played out like a reoccurring nightmare for Seattle Mariners’ infielders. The Chicago White Sox hit three high pop-ups that stayed in the infield, but with the winds whipping Thursday afternoon at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field — with gusts up to 55 mph, per Action Network — it was anything but routine plays for the Mariners.
Yankees’ plans at catcher may take a turn after Trevino’s dominant outing

The New York Yankees made a change at catcher on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, sitting Kyle Higashioka for the first time this season. After trading Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for a package of players, the Bombers handed the reins to Higashioka, knowing he would provide stellar defensive play.
Jose Siri in Astros' Friday lineup

Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is starting Friday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Siri is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. In 13 plate appearances this season, Siri has a .455 batting average with a 1.357 OPS,...
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns first save

Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Tests positive for COVID-19

Haniger was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday after he tested positive for the virus, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais indicated Saturday that Haniger will likely be forced to spend a minimum of five days away from the team before he's cleared to return. Jesse Winker and Dylan Moore should see additional playing time in the outfield while Haniger is sidelined, while Donovan Walton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to provide additional depth.
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Picks up first hold

Jimenez struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief to earn a hold in Friday's win over the Royals. Jimenez has carried over a strong spring into the regular season, as he's now logged four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the early going. The righty has been volatile before, but he has the talent to string together some good performances if he's able to find some consistency. He should continue to work in front of Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto in the Detroit bullpen.
Tigers' Jacob Barnes: Earns first 2022 win

Barnes (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win Friday against the Royals. Barnes has been good so far for Detroit, logging three scoreless innings and allowing just a single hit. Michael Fulmer earned his first save of the season Friday, and Gregory Soto is the team's regular closer, so Barnes should remain in a setup role moving forward. However, with Jose Cisnero (shoulder) on the 60-day IL, Barnes should be able to hold onto a key role in the Tigers' bullpen, even if it doesn't carry a ton of fantasy value most days.
James McCann not in Mets' Saturday lineup

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Tomas Nido versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 19 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .063 batting average with a .273 OPS, 2 runs,...
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
Reds' Nick Senzel: Placed on injured list

Senzel (illness) was placed on the injured list Saturday. The fact that the Reds' announcement merely referred to the "injured list" rather than the "10-day injured list" suggests Senzel has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. He's been battling an illness over the past few days, though there hadn't been any previous indication that his illness was coronavirus. Players can hit the COVID-19 injured list merely with COVID-like symptoms, however, which appears to be what's going on here per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. If he continues to avoid a positive test, he could be back within the next few days, but if he tests positive for the virus he'd likely miss more time. Daniel Duarte was recalled to take his place on the roster,
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Suffers loss Friday

Schmidt (0-2) took the loss against Baltimore on Friday, allowing an unearned run over 1.1 innings while walking three. Schmidt took the mound in the 10th inning and succeeded in keeping Baltimore off the board, but the Yankees were unable to produce any runs in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander returned in the 11th and issued back-to-back one-out walks to load the bases before being relieved by Aroldis Chapman. Chapman got Cedric Mullins to strike out but then walked in the winning run. Schmidt has been charged with a loss in each of his two appearances this season, though he has given up only one earned run over four total innings of work.
MLB Prospect Watch: Astros' gamble on shortstop Jeremy Peña as Carlos Correa's successor paying off

Entering the offseason, the biggest question facing the Houston Astros was what they would do with the shortstop position. We know now that the Astros didn't re-sign Carlos Correa, who departed through free agency with the third-most appearances at shortstop in franchise history. They didn't sign Trevor Story or Javier Báez, or trade for anyone of note, either. The Astros instead signed Niko Goodrum, a non-tender victim in Detroit, to serve as an insurance policy in case top prospect Jeremy Peña proved to be unfit for the job in spring following an injury-shortened 2021.
