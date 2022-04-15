ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers' Kole Calhoun: On bench versus southpaw

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Calhoun is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Maddon intentionally walks Seager ... with the bases loaded?!

ARLINGTON -- Angels manager Joe Maddon has long been known for being unconventional throughout his 19-year career as a Major League manager. But he took it to the extreme Friday, opting to intentionally walk Texas slugger Corey Seager with the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning to bring home a run after the Rangers were already ahead.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Angels starting Jose Rojas in right field on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels utility-man Jose Rojas is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Rojas will handle right field after Jo Adell was given a break against their intra-division opponents. In a matchup against right-hander Dane Dunning, our models project Rojas to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
numberfire.com

Garrett Hampson batting eighth for Rockies on Friday

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hampson will start at second base on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Brendan Rodgers moves to the bench. The Rockies implied team total of 5.12 runs is...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Gets breather Friday

Calhoun isn't starting Friday's game against the Angels. Calhoun will get a day off in Friday's matchup since left-hander Reid Detmers is on the mound for the Angels. Nick Solak will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kole Calhoun
numberfire.com

Rangers starting Jonah Heim at catcher on Thursday

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is batting ninth in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Heim will catch against the Rangers' intra-division rivals after Mitch Garver was named Thursday's designated hitter, Willie Calhoun was moved to left field, and Andy Ibanez was rested. numberFire's models project Heim to score...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 16 (Mets Covering at Insane Rate)

Two teams on opposite ends of the National League will face off in a Saturday matinee, as the Arizona Diamondbacks (2-5) take on the New York Mets (6-2). The Diamondbacks are struggling mightily on offense, scoring the second fewest runs in baseball this season with just 18 through their first seven games. The Mets, on the other hand, are tied for second in the Majors with 44 runs scored through their first eight contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns first save

Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Picks up first hold

Jimenez struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief to earn a hold in Friday's win over the Royals. Jimenez has carried over a strong spring into the regular season, as he's now logged four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the early going. The righty has been volatile before, but he has the talent to string together some good performances if he's able to find some consistency. He should continue to work in front of Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto in the Detroit bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Southpaw#Angels
CBS Sports

Angels' Jaime Barria: Four innings in relief

Barria allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out two in four innings in a 10-5 loss Thursday in Texas. Barria entered an 8-2 game in the fifth inning after starter Shohei Ohtani was knocked out early. After giving up two runs in the fifth, Barria settled down and held the Rangers scoreless over the final three frames. The 25-year-old has been relegated to long-relief duties for the Angels to start the season and has yet to walk a batter through 6.2 innings.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' Saturday lineup

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Tomas Nido versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 19 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .063 batting average with a .273 OPS, 2 runs,...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Placed on injured list

Senzel (illness) was placed on the injured list Saturday. The fact that the Reds' announcement merely referred to the "injured list" rather than the "10-day injured list" suggests Senzel has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. He's been battling an illness over the past few days, though there hadn't been any previous indication that his illness was coronavirus. Players can hit the COVID-19 injured list merely with COVID-like symptoms, however, which appears to be what's going on here per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. If he continues to avoid a positive test, he could be back within the next few days, but if he tests positive for the virus he'd likely miss more time. Daniel Duarte was recalled to take his place on the roster,
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Retreats to bench

Diaz isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs. Diaz started the last five games and went 8-for-20 with a homer, two doubles and three RBI. He'll get a breather while Dom Nunez starts behind the plate and bats ninth.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is hurt after he was involved in a collision Tuesday, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Jake Fraley will start in center field while Colin Moran serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Mammoth homer

Trout went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in a 10-5 loss Thursday in Texas. Trout's first-inning blast went an estimated 472 feet. He later added a walk, his fifth in six games to begin the season. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player continues to be one of the most dangerous hitters in all of baseball and now has an OPS over .900 on the season.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy