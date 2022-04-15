ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 arrested after DC robberies, stolen dogs

By Makea Luzader
WNCT
WNCT
WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Friday that seven arrests have been made after a series of carjackings and robberies, including two dogs being stolen.

The seven individuals were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after a 10-week-old Australian Shepherd named Pablo was stolen at gunpoint from his owners on 8th Street, Northwest on Wednesday. Their ages ranged from 15 to 31.

62-year-old man shot and killed

Pablo has since been reunited with his family .

Bruno, image courtesy of MPD.

Another dog, a French Bulldog named Bruno, was also stolen in a similar manner from his family on Kansas Avenue, Northwest. The search for Bruno is still ongoing.

The 15-year-old boy who was charged in this case is from Lanham, Maryland. He was also charged with three carjacking offenses that happened on Tuesday.

Police are investigating possible links between these incidents and other crimes — including a shooting — that took place on Wednesday.

Police responded to 4th Street, Northeast around 4:38 p.m. after hearing gunshots. They found two men who had been shot. Both victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly afterward, around 4:48 p.m., another victim was approached at 2nd Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished a gun and demanded property before running in their original vehicle.

Anyone with any knowledge of Bruno’s whereabouts or any of these offenses is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. Any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of people involved could bring a reward of up to $10,000.

