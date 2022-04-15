ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Bolsonaro seeks to rev up his support with motorcycle rally

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES, TATIANA POLLASTRI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1V5X_0fAcSBWP00
1 of 8

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro led thousands of motorcyclists on a campaign ride through Brazil’s most populous state Friday, seeking to drum up support ahead of October’s elections as he trails in early opinion polls.

Bolsonaro, wearing a black leather jacket, piloted a Honda cycle during the rally that motored about 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Sao Paulo city to Americana. Officials of Sao Paulo state gave no estimate on the number of participants, many of whom carried Brazilian flags or wore the national colors of green and yellow.

“He is a popular president, who is among the people, and the majority is on his side. We have to have these movements in the streets that show what the truth is,” said Leandro Rosa, a 42-year-old supporter who joined in the rally with his son Leonardo, 16, on the back of his motorcycle.

Bolsonaro is focusing much of his campaign attention in Sao Paulo state. Some of his Cabinet ministers resigned in recent weeks to run for Senate seats representing the state and to seek its governorship and are expected to stump for his re-election.

He got more than two-thirds of the votes in the state in the 2018 election, but a survey released this week by pollster Ipespe put him in a close race in Sao Paulo with his main opponent, leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Da Silva recently tapped Geraldo Alckmin, Sao Paulo’s former governor, as his running mate.

For Brazil as a whole, opinion polls have shown Bolsonaro trailing da Silva, but recently the gap has been narrowing.

Motorcycle rallies by Bolsonaro supporters became popular last year, with events staged in numerous cities across Brazil as a Senate committee began investigating his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president’s disapproval rating rose during the pandemic as he expressed skepticism about coronavirus vaccines and opposed economic restrictions imposed by local leaders trying to curb the virus’ spread. It has caused more than 662,000 deaths in Brazil, the second most in the world, behind only the United States, according to data from John Hopkins University.

“We have gone through difficult times, two years of pandemic, and today we feel the repercussions of a war on the other side of the world, but we will overcome these obstacles,” Bolsonaro told the motorcyclists.

___

Pollastri reported from the motorcycle rally.

Comments / 1

Related
Agriculture Online

Brazil grain exporters face trouble as port tax collectors protest

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Agricultural exporters in Brazil are facing a hard time getting paid for their shipments due to a protest by tax collectors at Latin America’s busiest port, the National Association of Grain Exporters (Anec) told Reuters on Tuesday. The protest is delaying the issuance...
AGRICULTURE
MedicalXpress

Brazilian study finds COVID-19 cases and deaths higher in areas with electoral support for President Bolsonaro

In a study to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April), researchers from Sociedade Mineira de Infectologia and Associação Mineira de Epidemiologia e Controle de Infecções show a correlation between the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's denialist attitude to COVID-19 and higher COVID-19 incidence and mortality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Person
Geraldo Alckmin
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Daily Mail

Waving a Nazi flag or showing memorabilia bearing swastikas will FINALLY be made illegal as far-right groups grow across Australia

Waving a Nazi flag or displaying memorabilia bearing swastikas will be criminalised in NSW with the state government preparing laws to ban the hateful symbol. Attorney-General Mark Speakman has indicated the government is committed to introducing its own bill to criminalise the public display of Nazi symbols in order to 'provide an additional safeguard to the existing protections in NSW against vilifying conduct'.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Families of 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in one day says F1 leadership should speak out against regime ahead of Grand Prix

Families of the 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in a single day have spoken out about the country’s hosting of Sunday’s Grand Prix just two weeks after the executions. More than half of those killed were said to have taken part in anti-government demonstrations and nearly three-quarters were accused of non-lethal offences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opinion Polls#Election#Ap#Brazilian#Cabinet#Senate
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Honda
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
The Independent

US warns Xi Jinping of ‘what might come his way’ if China supports Russia in Ukraine war effort

A top US state department official has warned president Xi Jinping of “what might come his way” if China supports Russia’s Ukraine invasion.China could face sanctions similar to Russia if it supported Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion, said Wendy Sherman, the state deparment’s deputy secretary and second-most senior official, to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.“I think one only has to look at the range of sanctions, more to be announced today, against Putin. It gives President Xi, I think, a pretty good understanding of what might come his way should he in fact support Putin in any...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

855K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy