Iowa man pleads not guilty in 2012 home invasion killing

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the decade-old home invasion shotgun death of a rural Nashua man.

Randy Lee Patrie, 49, pleaded not guilty earlier this week in the October 2012 death of 70-year-old Carl Gallmeyer, television station KIMT reported.

About a year after Gallmeyer’s death, a television, guns and tools stolen from his home were found in Patrie’s home. Patrie pleaded guilty to federal gun charges in the case and was sentenced in 2014 to life in prison as a habitual offender, but that sentence was reduced to 20 years on appeal.

In January, state prosecutors charged Patrie in Gallmeyer’s killing. No trial date has been set, and a public defender has been appointed to represent Patrie.

Investigators believe Patrie broke into Gallmeyer’s home in September 2012 and shot the retired grocer while he slept before ransacking the home.

