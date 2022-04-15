ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Medical Moment: Eye exams can detect Alzheimer’s, study says

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WNDU) - Today more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, that number is expected to grow to nearly 13 million. However, a regular eye exam may reveal if you’re at risk. 95-year-old Sam Namer started losing his memory eight years ago. For...

www.wndu.com

The Independent

People taking statins have lower risk of parkinsonism, study suggests

Older people taking statins have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism – movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness – than those not taking the drugs, a new study suggests.Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions, with Parkinson’s disease being one of the better known causes.Researchers suggest statins – drugs used to lower cholesterol – could be used in future to help reduce the effects of parkinsonism in the general population of older adults, and not just those with high cholesterol or who are at risk for stroke.Study author Shahram Oveisgharan, of Rush University Medical Centre...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Dementia: Commonly prescribed drug has been linked to cognitive decline

A new study published in PLOS One has found that chronic antibiotic use in middle age is connected to cognitive decline in women. According to the NHS, antibiotics are used to treat or prevent some types of bacterial infection. They work by killing bacteria or preventing them from spreading. The...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Vitamin K may be helpful for people at risk of dementia

Dementia is a condition that affects cognitive functioning. In a new study in rodents, scientists studied how vitamin K can affect older rats’ cognitive abilities. As people get older, the risk of developing dementia increases. Dementia is the term given to a group of diseases, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects millions of people.
SCIENCE
womenworking.com

Five Warning Signs of Atrial Fibrillation Everyone Should Know

Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common irregular heart arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slow or too fast. With atrial fibrillation, blood from the upper chambers of the heart doesn’t flow correctly to the lower chambers. Atrial fibrillation may happen in brief episodes or be a permanent condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Q&A: Brain aneurysms don't always require treatment

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My father had a fall recently. After a CT of his head, he was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. What is a brain aneurysm, and how is it treated? Am I at risk for a brain aneurysm?. ANSWER: A brain aneurysm is an outpouching of an artery...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Guidance on preventing second stroke in those with plaque in brain arteries

The use of medications and exercise is more beneficial in preventing a second stroke in people with intracranial atherosclerosis than placing a stent in the blood vessel, according to a new practice advisory issued by the American Academy of Neurology (AAN). The practice advisory is published in the March 21, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the AAN, and is endorsed by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, Neurocritical Care Society and Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Denver

What Patients Need to Know About Parkinson’s Disease

DENVER (CBS4)– April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month and while there is no cure for the disease yet, doctors want to give patients hope. CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe spoke with Dr. Matthew Mian, he’s the director of functional neurosurgery at Swedish Medical Center. Almost a million people live with Parkinson’s and that number is expected to increase to 1.2 million in five years. Dr. Mian says patients and their families need to know the disease is a progressive disease and it does affect lots of different aspects of your life. (credit: CBS) A Parkinson’s diagnosis can lead to disappointment and depression. Parkinson’s disease relates to a loss of cells in the brain that make a chemical called dopamine. Dr. Mian says, “many of the therapies that we start with initially are intended simply to replace that dopamine with medications and patients can often see many of their early symptoms disappear or get much better for years.” For more information you can check out the Parkinson Association of the Rockies at https://parkinsonrockies.org
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
MedicalXpress

New strategy reduces brain damage in Alzheimer's and related disorders in mice

Alzheimer's disease is the most common and best known of the tauopathies, a set of neurodegenerative brain diseases caused by toxic tangles of the protein tau. A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has shown that targeting astrocytes—an inflammatory cell in the brain—reduces tau-related brain damage and inflammation in mice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

