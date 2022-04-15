ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beachgoers attempt to swim and ride sick stranded dolphin that died

By Corrine Hackathorn
 1 day ago

( WTRF ) A dolphin that was stranded on Quintana Beach in Texas died before rescuers could arrive on the scene after beachgoers attempted to swim with and ride the sick animal.

Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network is bringing awareness to Facebook about what not to do when you see stranded dolphins and whales on the beach.

A dolphin was reportedly stranded alive on Quintana Beach Sunday afternoon and was said to have been pushed back to the sea where beachgoers attempted to swim with and ride the animal.

The dolphin was further harassed by a crowd of people on the beach where she later died before rescuers could arrive on the scene.

Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network said this type of harassment causes undue stress to wild dolphins, is dangerous for the people who interact with them, and is illegal punishable by fines and jail time if convicted.

The Network asks that if a dolphin or whale strands please do not push the animal back to sea, do not attempt to swim or interact with them, do not crowd them, and immediately call 1-800-9MAMMAL (1-800-962-6625) for guidance on how to help support the animal until the TMMSN rescue response arrives.

