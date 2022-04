There’s an old expression: in the oil and gas business, you need to run to stand still. New investments need to be made. Wells need to be drilled. As oil is pumped over time, pressure underground decreases, so more pressure becomes necessary just to maintain the status quo.The biggest players in the oil business right now are indeed running – from Russia, as its brutal invasion of Ukraine continues.Since the end of February, energy companies like BP, Shell, Equinor, and ExxonMobil, the largest oil company in the US, have all announced plans to cease major operations in Russia for the...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 24 DAYS AGO