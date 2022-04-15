ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

‘Fast-moving’ fire burning near I-25 and MLK Bypass under control on Friday

By Lindsey Grewe
KKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly knocked down a rapid-moving fire that was burning along the creek off East Las Vegas Street Friday. Calls began pouring in after 1 p.m. as a smoke plume became...

www.kktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ABC Big 2 News

Fire near Ruidoso forcing evacuations

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – A wind-driven fire just east of Ruidoso in the Homestead Loop neighborhood has consumed at least one property and forced evacuations in the surrounding area. According to the Village of Ruidoso Facebook page, the fire started near McBride Drive, but has jumped to Gavilan Canyon Road. The fire was spreading north […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#Las Vegas#Grass Fire#Kktv#Csfd#Csfdpio
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire burns 114 acres overnight, prompts mandatory evacuations

A new wildfire that sparked in Larimer County Friday afternoon, has burned 114 acres and caused a series of evacuations in the area. The blaze began near County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area, just north of the Town of Lyons at around 4 PM. Shortly after, the Larimer County Sheriff Office issued evacuation notices for residents living on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road, Chimney Hollow Road, Moss Rock...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Semi-trailer carrying Amazon packages flips, falls apart along I-25

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Amazon packages might be delayed this week after strong winds Tuesday knocked over a semi-trailer carrying hundreds of parcels on I-25. The crash happened around 10 a.m. After flipping over, the trailer broke apart, causing hundreds of packages to come tumbling out. Colorado State Patrol contacted a Trinidad-based tow The post Semi-trailer carrying Amazon packages flips, falls apart along I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Victim identified in deadly shooting near Patty Jewett Golf Course

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed on Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Columbia Street. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Tryvone Brooks of Colorado Springs. This shooting death was ruled a homicide.  Brooks’ death is the 14th homicide investigation in the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy