Charges filed against suspects in Draper Airbnb shooting

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Criminal charges have been filed against the two suspects in the fatal Airbnb shooting that took place earlier this month in Draper.

Ashtyn Ortega, 18, and Daniel Martinez, 18, are facing numerous charges concerning their alleged involvement in the shooting that left 27-year-old Austin Terry Powell and 21-year-old Johnathan July Fuentes dead.

The Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Ortega which include two counts of murder, three counts of purchase, transfer, possession, or use of a firearm by a restricted person, and one count of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Martinez is facing two charges of aggravated murder.

The duo’s crimes date back to April 3 when Draper Police were dispatched to the area of 11464 Cranberry Hill Crt. at around 1:00 a.m. on reports of an altercation that allegedly turned into a shooting as the party was breaking up.

One of the victims died on the scene while the other was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

