Hawkins County, TN

Nancy Hawkins

Kingsport Times-News
 1 day ago

Nancy Hawkins passed away on Thursday,...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Michael Bledsoe

Michael Bledsoe passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Bledsoe family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ray Susong

KINGSPORT – Ray Susong, 88, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Pamela Young

Pamela Young passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Young family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kay Cox Speck

MORRISTOWN - Wanda Kay Cox Speck, 76, of Morristown, formerly of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2022 at Regency Retirement Village in Morristown after a lengthy illness. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 16th at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport....
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lala Geraldine Rimer Drinnon

SURGOINSVILLE - Lala Geraldine Rimer Drinnon, age 85, of Surgoinsville, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, April 7, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Lala Drinnon Campbell. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 pm Friday, April 15, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral...
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronald David “Ron” Grizzel

BULLS GAP - Ronald David “Ron” Grizzel, 63, of Bulls Gap, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born to the late Jimmie Gilbert and Billie Jean (Brewer) Grizzel in Kingsport.
BULLS GAP, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stanley Reid Hart

ROGERSVILLE - Stanley Reid Hart, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kathy Jean Wade

APPALACHIA, VA - Kathy Jean Wade, 63, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tn. The family will receive friends from 3:00pm – 5:00pm on Saturday, April 17, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, W., Big Stone Gap, to celebrate Kathy’s life.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kirby Keith Hearl

EAST STONE GAP, VA - Kirby Keith Hearl, 65, went to be with the Lord in the early morning of April 14, 2022. The family will receive friends from 11:00am – 1:00pm on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at East Stone Gap Baptist Church. The service will follow at 1:00pm with Dr. Lonnie Brooks officiating.
EAST STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Sherry Randles

JONESBOROUGH - Sherry Randles, 65, of Jonesborough, TN, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at Ballad Hospice House, Bristol, TN. Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wanda Bentley

Wanda Bentley passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Services will be private. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Bentley family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ellen Jenelle Burchfield Nelson

Ellen Jenelle Burchfield Nelson, 79, was born on July 14, 1942 in Church Hill, TN, and went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2022 at Methodist North Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Grace Burchfield; father...
CHURCH HILL, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Pottsville Republican Herald

Nancy Marie Mahall

Nancy Marie (Ost) Mahall, 87, of Pottsville, died Wednesday, March 23, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street. Born Aug. 18, 1934, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Anna (Houser) Ost. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville; the Beta Sigma Sorority; and...
explore venango

Nancy Ann Wygant Deeter

Nancy Ann Wygant Deeter, age 88 of Franklin passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at her beloved home. Born December 7, 1933 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Nathan and Josephine Burke Wygant. Nancy was a 1951 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. She had worked...
FRANKLIN, PA
Kingsport Times-News

Arthur Harold Davenport

ROGERSVILLE - Arthur Harold Davenport, age 79, of Rogersville, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his residence. Arthur will lie in state from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm in Highland Cemetery with Rev. Rex Cole officiating. The family requests everyone in attendance to follow social distancing and wear masks. Pallbearers will be Scott Davenport, Lynn Davenport, Trevor Ferrell, Brodie Jarnigan, Ethan Dyer, Troy Marcum, Wesley Rodeffer and Tim Ferrell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Holston Electric Cooperative Lineman and other Staff of Holston Electric Cooperative. Memorials contributions may be given to St. Jude's P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lewis Kenny Tipton

GATE CITY, VA – Lewis Kenny Tipton, 78, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at his home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Friday, April 15, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

George William Barrett

George William Barrett passed away on April 12, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Theona Cable Moorehouse

Theona Cable Moorehouse, 83, passed away Wed, April 13, 2022. She was affectionately known as “Gran” to her nieces, nephews and next generations who adored her; she and Cris spent countless hours with them celebrating milestones, making grand adventures and being an integral part of their lives. After their mother’s death in 1971, Theona became a mentor to her three youngest sisters and provided them with a world of experiences they would not have had otherwise.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jack Lynn Roller

Jack Lynn Roller passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2022. Services will be announced at a later date. Trinity Memorial Centers (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Roller family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Larry Don Spears

BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Larry Don Spears, 72, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn. Born in Clintwood, Va., Larry lived most of his life in Big Stone Gap. He was a truck driver for Standard Sand in Florida. Larry attended West End Baptist Church in Big Stone Gap.
BIG STONE GAP, VA

