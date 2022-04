Amazon announced Wednesday its free streaming service IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee.The new name will take effect on April 27, the company said in a news release. The retailer said the streaming service will also expand its original programming by 70% in 2022, with spinoffs of shows such as “Bosh: Legacy” and other series. It will also add more original movies. Amazon.com Inc. said the ad-supported service has tripled its monthly active users in the past two years and is expected to launch in Germany later this year. “We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO