Truck flips after colliding with power pole in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — No one was injured when a truck flipped during a crash in which a power pole was hit and severely damaged.

According to a tweet from Chesterfield Police Sergeant Kevin Rollins, the crash took place on Hallsboro Road.

According to Dominon Energy’s website , there are currently no power outages reported in the Hallsboro area of Chesterfield.









