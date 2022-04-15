Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Decatur; Grady; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jackson and eastern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, northwestern Wakulla, Gadsden, Liberty and central Leon Counties in Big Bend of Florida, southern Decatur, southwestern Grady and southeastern Seminole Counties in southwestern Georgia through MIDNIGHT EDT/1100 PM CDT/ At 1104 PM EDT/1004 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Blountstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Quincy, Tallahassee, Blountstown, Havana, Midway, Florida State University, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Chattahoochee, Greensboro, Florida A And M, Orange, Sneads, Gretna, Bristol, Grand Ridge, Altha, Attapulgus, Lake Bradford and Rock Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
