Wind Advisory issued for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Macomb; Oakland; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Wayne, eastern Oakland and Macomb Counties through 715 PM EDT At 616 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Southfield to Detroit to 10 miles east of Grosse Ile. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Southfield and Belle Isle around 620 PM EDT. Royal Oak, Birmingham and Detroit Zoo around 625 PM EDT. Warren around 630 PM EDT. Troy, Pontiac and Grosse Pointe around 635 PM EDT. St. Clair Shores, Sterling Heights and Rochester around 640 PM EDT. Mount Clemens and Clinton around 645 PM EDT. Macomb Township around 650 PM EDT. Romeo around 655 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Roseville, Shelby Township, Ray Center, Utica, Washington, Lathrup Village, Auburn Hills, Bingham Farms, Harper Woods and Pleasant Ridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
