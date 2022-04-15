ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Iredell Co. inmate facing murder charges found dead in detention center

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old woman who was facing murder charges was found dead in an observation room early Thursday...

www.wbtv.com

WSOC Charlotte

Sheriff: 19-year-old woman dies in Iredell County detention center

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old woman who was facing a murder charge was found dead inside a North Carolina detention center, according to the local sheriff. The facility’s staff found Jessica Cheyenne Nichols early Thursday morning in an observance room where she was being housed, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told the Statesville Record & Landmark. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
