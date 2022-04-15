Come Join Us at the Hello Spring Family Bike Ride

I went to the Wolverine Farm (April 6) for the highly anticipated world premiere, first-time ever live performance of the newly formed Heavy Gus; they’re from far out west in a land called California, but they without a doubt have deep roots right here in Colorado. Stelth Ulvang, vocalist and guitarist, is from CO and has spent much of his life in and out of some of Colorado’s best-known bands, most notably of The Lumineers. The other two members are Ryan Dobrowski on drums (formerly of Blind Pilot) and Dorota Szuta (currently of Dorota Szuta) on vocals and bass.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO