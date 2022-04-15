ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

You can go camping at these 31 Massachusetts state parks

By Kristi Palma
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

So many choices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mywco_0fAcNXEQ00
Mount Greylock State Reservation in Lanesborough, where you can camp and also hike to the state's highest peak at 3,491 feet. Flickr/Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism

If sleeping under trees and roasting marshmallows over a campfire describes your perfect weekend getaway, then you don’t have to waste precious hours commuting to another state. Massachusetts has 31 state parks where you can camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eby2P_0fAcNXEQ00

Here’s a list of the 31 state parks where you can pitch a tent. At some, you can park your RV, or even rent a cabin or a yurt.

Beartown State Forest, Monterey

Boston Harbor Islands, Boston

Camp Nihan Education Center, Saugus

Clarksburg State Park, Clarksburg

Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) State Forest, Goshen

Erving State Forest, Erving

Federated Women’s Club State Forest, Petersham

Granville State Forest, Granville

Harold Parker State Forest, North Andover

Horseneck Beach State Reservation, Westport

Lake Dennison Recreation Area, Baldwinville

Massasoit State Park, East Taunton

Mohawk Trail State Forest, Charlemont

Mount Greylock State Reservation, Lanesborough

Mount Washington State Forest, Mount Washington

Myles Standish State Forest, Carver

Nickerson State Park, Brewster

October Mountain State Forest, Lee

Otter River State Forest, Baldwinville

Pearl Hill State Park, West Townsend

Pittsfield State Forest, Pittsfield

Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury

Savoy Mountain State Forest, Florida

Shawme-Crowell State Forest, Sandwich

Tolland State Forest, East Otis

Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, East Falmouth

Wellfleet Hollow State Campground, Wellfleet

Wells State Park, Sturbridge

Willard Brook State Forest, West Townsend

Wompatuck State Park, Hingham

Comments / 0

Related
Chris Young

3 Breathtaking Massachusetts Beaches

While the beaches in Massachusetts are no not as famous as the ones in Florida or in North Carolina, they sure are worth exploring. In fact, many prefer to spend their holiday in Massachusetts because it's less crowded than Florida, for example. On top of that, it can be a lot more cheaper. Whether you are one of the lucky people who actually live in Massachusetts or you simply enjoy spending your summer here, we have put together a list of 3 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks when it comes to wonderful beaches in Massachusetts:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlemont, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Otis, MA
City
Salisbury, MA
City
Saugus, MA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Lanesborough, MA
City
Tolland, MA
City
Erving, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Clarksburg, MA
City
Wellfleet, MA
City
Hingham, MA
City
Washington, MA
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Commuting#Boston Harbor#Beartown State Forest#Dar#Club State Forest#Washington State Forest#Shawme Crowell
Seacoast Current

Warning: These Restaurant Orders Named ‘Unhealthiest’ in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Sometimes it's nice to get out to eat rather than staying in and cooking. Going out to eat puts you in a different atmosphere, and allows you not to have any dishes to clean up when you finish eating.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Caught in Southie

CVS – No Food or Drink for Sale

We are getting numerous reports that thanks to a licensing snafu, the CVS on West Broadway cannot sell any food or drink until their license is reissued by the city. It seems it though the issue can’t be rectified until next week – due to the fact it’s Good Friday (some offices, banks, post office, schools are closed) and Monday is a holiday in the City of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Hampton Beach, NH, Could Get a Big Surprise for Tourists

When you think about some of the best beaches and most fun beach towns, your mind goes to arcades, shops, and a boardwalk, steel pier, or a good old-fashioned wooden pier. Looking out at the wide-open water at the end of a pier is a magical experience. Well-known east coast...
TRAVEL
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy