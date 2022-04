BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department’s detectives opened investigations into five different shootings across the city on Easter Sunday, according to authorities. Six men between the ages of 19 and 37 were shot in different parts of Baltimore between 1 a.m. and 5 p.m., police said. Officers found the first gunshot victim—a 36-year-old man—at a local hospital around 1:10 a.m. They determined that he had been shot in the 4400 block of Flowerton Road in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities. A little more than three hours later, officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Lyndale Avenue Northeast Baltimore at...

